Tiruchirapalli

86-year-old mangets life term for sexually assaulting minor girl

The Mahila Court here on Friday convicted and sentenced a 86-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2020. The Court slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on the accused, Kuppusamy. 

A police press release said the minor girl was playing near her house when Kuppusamy committed the offence. Acting on a complaint from the victim’s mother, the Udayarpalayam police registered a case against Kuppusamy. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2022 11:18:43 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/86-year-old-mangets-life-term-for-sexually-assaulting-minor-girl/article65345835.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY