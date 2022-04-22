86-year-old mangets life term for sexually assaulting minor girl
The Mahila Court here on Friday convicted and sentenced a 86-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2020. The Court slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on the accused, Kuppusamy.
A police press release said the minor girl was playing near her house when Kuppusamy committed the offence. Acting on a complaint from the victim’s mother, the Udayarpalayam police registered a case against Kuppusamy.
