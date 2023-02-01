85 per cent of IT Tower work completed 

February 01, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Construction of the 1.16 lakh sq feet IT Tower at the Tiruchi IT Park in Navalpattu is getting close to completion.

Construction of the structure at a cost of ₹48.10 crore was originally planned for completion before 2022, within a two-year span after the laying of foundation stone during December 2020.

The Public Works Department had at the time of start fixed a duration of 18 months for completion of the structure. At present, nearly 85% of construction work has been completed. The ELCOT is already getting robust enquiries for rental space in the new building on its 6.83 acre portion in the IT Park. Once the Public Works Department hands over the building, the allotment will be made on first-come-first-served basis, according to official sources.

The additional space is expected to generate direct employment to 10,000 people. The entire built-up IT space of 59,960 sq ft in the existing building has been occupied by IT/ ITES companies that now have a combined workforce of close to 1,400.

The largest extent of 30,250 sq ft built-IT pace has been occupied by Scientific Publishing Company, followed by Link Systems Pvt. Ltd. (6,668 sq ft), Vuram Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (5,976 sq ft), Disaster Recovery Centre (5,963 sq ft), GI Tech Gaming Co. India Pvt. Ltd. (4,919 sq ft), Vdart Technologies (3,643 sq ft) and VR Della IT Services Pvt. Ltd. (2,541 sq ft).