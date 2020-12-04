Tiruchirapalli

8.5 kg of gold seized

TIRUCHI

Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized around 8.5 kilograms of 24 carat gold smuggled by eight passengers who arrived here on Friday from Dubai by IndiGo and Air India Express flights.

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of DRI Coimbatore and Tiruchi units intercepted two passengers who arrived by the IndiGo flight. Subsequently, they detained six passengers, including a woman who arrived by an Air India Express flight. The officers recovered paste of a compound containing gold which was found concealed deep in their clothes. The compound seized weighed about 9.95 kg. On refining, the compound is expected to yield about 8.5 kg of gold of 24 carat valued at around ₹ 4.25 crore, said the sources.

