84 injured in jallikattu held in Tiruchi, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts

May 12, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Eighty-four persons were injured in jallikattu organised in Tiruchi, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts on Friday. Twenty-six persons sustained injuries during the jallikattu held at Sevalur village near Manapparai in Tiruchi district. According to the police, 689 bulls were released and 360 registered bull tamers participated in 14 batches. Twelve bull owners and 14 tamers sustained injuries during the event. Most of the injured persons were treated as outpatients at the event venue and three others were referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for further treatment. As many as 574 bulls were released during the event held at Kulathur in Perambalur district. Over 257 tamers took part in the event. Nine among the injured were referred to Government Hospital in Ariyalur and 44 others were treated as out-patients at the event venue. The event held at Veeranampatti in Pudukottai district saw the release of 330 bulls with the number of participating tamers being 58. Five persons were injured and all of them treated as out-patients at the venue, said police sources.