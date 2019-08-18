823 receive offer letter at mega fair

Offer letters were given to 823 candidates for positions in private sector at the end of a mega job fair organised by the district administration in association with the District Employment Office and Mahalir Thittam in Nagapattinam on Saturday.

Textiles Minister O.S. Manian handed over the offer letters to the candidates in the presence of Collector S. Suresh Kumar and other senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Manian said the State government was focussed on educational development to create skilled human resource as envisioned by late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Once parents send their children to school, the welfare of the wards was being taken care of by the government through various schemes.

Over 65 enterprises took part in the mega job fair for recruiting candidates with SSLC, Plus Two, ITI, diploma and degree qualifications for appropriate positions.

It was important for students to choose academic courses that would ensure employment. Likewise, students must appear for competitive exams, the Minister emphasised.

The participants who received job offers included 13 differently abled applicants.