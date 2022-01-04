82 fresh cases in central region

TIRUCHI

Fresh cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the central region with 82 persons testing positive for the virus on Tuesday. Four persons, two from Tiruchi district and one each from Karur and Mayiladuthurai districts, succumbed to the virus infection in the region, according to the bulletin issued by Health Department.

The spike in the region was mainly from Tiruchi district where 35 persons tested positive, up from Monday’s count of 27. Thanjavur district reported 16 fresh cases, Karur and Nagapattinam districts eight each, Perambalur seven and Tiruvarur six. Ariyalur and Pudukottai districts reported one case each. There was no fresh case in Mayiladuthurai district.

With this, the number of persons under treatment, including those under home treatment, in Tiruchi district went up to 180. Thanjavur district had 119 active cases, Karur 85, Tiruvarur 59, Perambalur 37, Nagapattinam 29, Pudukottai 12, Ariyalur six and Mayiladuthurai four. There was no active Omicron case in the region as on Tuesday, according to the bulletin.