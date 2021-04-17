817 new cases, four deaths in central region

TIRUCHI

17 April 2021 20:30 IST

The central districts on Saturday registered 817 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths. While Tiruchi district accounted for three deaths, Thanjavur recorded one.

A 46-year old woman from Tiruchi, who was admitted to a private hospital on April 7 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, died on Thursday due to COVID-19 pneumonia. She had no comorbidities.

A 52-year old male from Tiruchi, who tested positve for the virus on April 8, breathed his last in a private hospital. He had complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for five days. He was under treatment for bronchial asthma, morbid obesity and diabetes mellitus for a few years.

Another patient, who died in a private hospital due to COVID-19 pneumonia, was a 42-year-old man from Tiruchi. He was admitted to hospital on April 6 with complaints of fever for five days and difficulty in breathing for two days. He had been under treatment of systematic hypertension and type II diabetes mellitus.

A 68-year-old male from Thanjavur, who was admitted to Government Hospital in Kumbakonam on Thursday, died of COVID-19 pneumonia. He had complaints of fever and cough and difficulty in breathing for two days.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the State Health Department, Tiruchi district reported 323 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Four Plus Two students of a government-aided school in Manapparai were among those who tested positive for the virus. They were under treatment at the COVID care centre at Sethurapatti.

Thanjavur district followed Tiruchi district with 121 fresh cases. There were 114 cases in Tiruvarur, 78 in Nagapattinam, 75 in Karur and 61 in Pudukottai. Ariyalur and Perambalur registered 34 and 11 cases.