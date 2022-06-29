81 test positive in central region

Eighty-one persons tested positive for COVID-19 in central region on Wednesday, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Tiruchi reported the highest number of fresh cases in the region with 47 persons testing positive in the district. All other districts reported less than 10 cases. Tiruvarur district reported seven fresh cases, Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur six each, Thanjavur 5, Nagapattinam four, Ariyalur three, Pudukottai two and Karur one.

The number of patients under treatment, including home treatment, has risen to 198 as on Wednesday. Thanjavur had 48 active cases, Perambalur 43, Tiruvarur 31, Nagapattinam 18, Pudukottai 17, Karur 16, Mayiladuthurai 15 and Ariyalur nine