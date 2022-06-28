81 test positive in central region

The daily count of COVID 19 cases continued to rise in Tiruchi district with 42 people testing positive for the virus on Tuesday. In all, 81 people tested positive in eight of the nine central districts, as per the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

While Tiruchi recorded more than half of the total fresh cases in the region, Thanjavur reported 11 fresh cases. Eight persons tested positive in Perambalur, seven in Nagapattinam, six in Tiruvarur, three each in Karur and Pudukottai districts and one in Ariyalur. There was no fresh case in Mayiladuthurai district, the bulletin said.

The number of patients undergoing treatment for the infection in Tiruchi district stood at 163 as on Tuesday. Thanjavur had 44 active cases, Perambalur 38, Tiruvarur 25, Karur 16, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam 15 each, Mayiladuthurai 11 and Ariyalur six.