81 more test positive for COVID-19

The daily count of fresh cases of COVID-19 continued to remain below 100 in the central region on Tuesday with 81 persons testing positive for the virus. No death was recorded in the region as per the bulletin of the Health Department.
Three districts – Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai – reported new cases in single digits. Thanjavur continued to report the maximum number of cases among the eight central districts with 22 persons testing positive in the district.
Tiruchi was next with 15 new cases followed by Nagapattinam with 13 cases. Karur and Tiruvarur reported 10 new cases each and Pudukottai seven. Ariyalur and Perambalur registered two positive cases each.
As on Tuesday, 159 positive persons were under treatment, including home treatment, in Tiruchi district, 158 in Thanjavur,124 in Nagapattinam district, 120 in Tiruvarur, 97 in Karur, 77 in Pudukottai, 21 in Ariyalur and five in Perambalur, according to the bulletin.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath