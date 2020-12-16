81 more test positive for COVID-19

The daily count of fresh cases of COVID-19 continued to remain below 100 in the central region on Tuesday with 81 persons testing positive for the virus. No death was recorded in the region as per the bulletin of the Health Department.

Three districts – Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai – reported new cases in single digits. Thanjavur continued to report the maximum number of cases among the eight central districts with 22 persons testing positive in the district.

Tiruchi was next with 15 new cases followed by Nagapattinam with 13 cases. Karur and Tiruvarur reported 10 new cases each and Pudukottai seven. Ariyalur and Perambalur registered two positive cases each.

As on Tuesday, 159 positive persons were under treatment, including home treatment, in Tiruchi district, 158 in Thanjavur,124 in Nagapattinam district, 120 in Tiruvarur, 97 in Karur, 77 in Pudukottai, 21 in Ariyalur and five in Perambalur, according to the bulletin.