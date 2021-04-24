8.1 kg of gold seized from passengers

TIRUCHI

24 April 2021 21:49 IST

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday seized 8.1 kg of smuggled gold from a group of passengers from Singapore.

According to sources, acting on inputs that gold is being smuggled through an Air India flight from Singapore, the officials checked the belongings of all passengers at Tiruchi airport. During the process, the officials detected about 8 kg gold from eight passengers. The smuggled gold was subsequently seized. An inquiry is on.

