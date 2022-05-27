81 injured in jallikattu held at two villages

Eighty-one persons were injured in jallikattu organised at Varapur in Pudukottai district and at Vengur on the outskirts of Tiruchi city on Friday.

As many as 853 bulls were released at the event held at Varapur in which 300 tamers participated. Sixty two persons were injured of which six were referred to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. The remaining 56 injured persons were treated as outpatients at the event venue, said police sources.

Nineteen persons were injured in the jallikattu organised at Vengur near here. A total number of 746 bulls were released at the event in which 245 tamers participated. Sixteen among the injured were treated as outpatients at the event venue and three others were referred to hospital.