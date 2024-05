Officials of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department have seized 800 kg of ration rice that was allegedly being smuggled to other districts.

District Supplies Officer G. Palanivel along with his team inspected nine places including Paravai Vegetable market and Nagapattinam new bus stand. They seized 32 bags of rice weighing 800 kg from a vehicle near the town. The culprits involved ran away from the spot.