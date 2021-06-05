80 tonnes of oxygen arrives in Tiruchi

They have been despatched to government hospitals in central region

An Oxygen Express, carrying about 80 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen from Bhilai, arrived in Tiruchi on Saturday.

The oxygen supply was immediately loaded on to container trucks and despatched to 13 government hospitals in the region. While Tiruchi and Thanjavur Government Medical Colleges got the maximum supply of 12 tonnes each, Tiruvarur Government Medical College received 10 tonnes. Besdies, the oxygen was also transported to Pudukottai, Namakkal, Dindigul, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai government hospitals and Raja Mirasudar Hospital in Thanjavur.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, who inspected despatch of supplies from here along with Collector S. Sivarasu, told reporters that fresh cases of COVID-19 was coming down.

Expressing hope that there would not be a third wave of the pandemic, Mr. Nehru said the government, however, was fully geared to up meet such eventuality. Aditional health infrastructure such as oxygenated beds were being created in rural areas of Tiruchi.

Three new oxygen plants were being established at Lalgudi, Thuraiyur and Manapparai besides a unit being established by the Corporation in the city, he added.