80 police personnel in Tiruchi ‘in need of behavioural corrections’ to undergo course

TIRUCHI

30 June 2020 14:58 IST

The police personnel will undergo a specially-designed course to improve their interpersonal skills in dealing with the general public

Eighty police personnel, serving in the Tiruchi Range, comprising five revenue districts, who were found requiring ‘behavioural corrections’ while dealing with the general public, have been taken off their regular duties and will soon undergo a specially- designed course to improve their interpersonal skills.

All the 80 police personnel were attached to the law and order wing and they have been taken off duty on Tuesday, to enable them to undergo the customised course to be devised soon, V. Balakrishnan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

The move comes in the backdrop of public outrage over the alleged custodial deaths of a father and son in Sattankulam in Thoothukudi.

The identified police personnel who will undergo the course are in the ranks from Grade-II Constable to Inspector, serving in Tiruchi Rural, Pudukottai, Karur, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts. A couple of Inspectors and 29 Sub Inspectors/Special Sub Inspectors are among them.

Of the 80 personnel, 17 are from Tiruchi Rural; 21 from Pudukottai; 15 from Karur; nine from Perambalur and 18 from Ariyalur district. The list of the chosen police personnel was compiled a few days ago based on their past incidents, reports ascertained from the respective District Special Branches and from the Deputy Superintendent of Police concerned, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

The course will be conducted by expert resource persons and would include behavioural therapy. A team of resource persons will speak individually to the 80 police personnel, to identify the reasons for their behaviour, and their requirements. The individual sessions will would commence in two to three days after which the course would be devised, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

“We want to have focussed attention on every chosen police officer and policeman, and eventually, bring about a change in their behaviour while dealing with the general public,” Mr. Balakrishnan added.

The resource persons will be interacting with the police personnel at the respective districts before conducting the courses for them at those districts. The course is expected to take off next month, and run for nearly a month. The course will also cover issues such as anger and stress management and ways to deal with the public during challenging situations.

The Sattankulam incident was the immediate trigger for the law-enforcing authorities to identify police personnel in Tiruchi Range requiring behavioural corrections while dealing with the public, said police sources.

Sources said the authorities had identified 160 police personnel whose track record in interpersonal skills were found wanting. But the course is to be initially conducted only for 80 police personnel and the remaining would be counselled by their superiors in their respective districts.

The police personnel would be gradually reintegrated into their regular duties after completing the course.