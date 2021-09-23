80% of Thalainayar town panchayat residents get their first jab

The officials of Thalainayar town panchayat have devised unique methods to create awareness of COVID-19 vaccine in their areas. Thanks to these efforts, 80% of the population have been inoculated with at least one dose of the vaccine.

The workers themselves made large models of syringes, vaccine vials and dressed up in bright costumes to attract the public. A cultural programme with music and dance, street plays and other activities were conducted to create awareness on the importance of taking the jab. “There were some common misconceptions about the side-effects of getting the vaccination and these programmes were successful in eliminating. The public is now actively taking part in the vaccination camps,” K. Kuhan, Executive Officer told The Hindu.

The authorities also mobilised women workers to visit residents with a thambula thattu and invite them to get the vaccination. “Through this way, we were able to make an emotional connect with them. The residents said that they felt like a member of their family was encouraging them to take the vaccine,” Mr. Kuhan said.

The awareness programmes resonated well with the public and at the vaccination camps, there was short supply of the vaccines. “We hope to soon inoculate 100% of the people in the district with at least one dose. This way, if a third wave comes, we will all be safe,” he added.