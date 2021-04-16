798 more test positive in central districts

As many as 798 more persons tested positive for COVID 19 in the central region on Friday. The pandemic accounted for two more deaths in the region – both in Nagapattinam district.

Keeping with the recent trend, Tiruchi district continued to account for the maximum number of fresh cases with 273 persons testing positive for the virus on Friday. The neighbouring delta districts accounted for the bulk of the remaining cases with Thanjavur reporting 151 cases, Nagapattinam 130 and Tiruvarur 121. This apart, Pudukottai added 47 more fresh cases, Karur 40, Ariyalur 22 and Perambalur 14.

Among the two victims were a 67-year old man from Nagapattinam, with type II diabetes mellitus and hypertension, died due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and COVID 19 pneunomia at a private hospital in Thanjavur on Thursday.

The other victim was a 69-year-old man from Nagapattinam district. After five days of fever, he died due to ARDS and COVID 19 pneumonia at the Government Periyar Hospital at Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday, according to the medical bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

As per the bulletin, Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases with 1,818 persons under treatment, including those under home treatment as on Friday. Nagapattinam accounted for 1,189 active cases, Thanjavur 1,084, Tiruvarur 818, Pudukottai 405, Karur 342, Ariyalur 163 and Perambalur 53 cases.