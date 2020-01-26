Tiruchirapalli

₹7.92 crore allotted for promoting drip irrigation

more-in

In an attempt to promote micro irrigation, the government has allotted ₹7.92 crore for being disbursed as subsidy to farmers for installing drip and sprinkler irrigation systems on their fields, Collector D. Rathna said here on Friday.

Speaking at the farmers’ grievance day meeting, Ms. Rathna observed that conservation of water was becoming increasingly important in view of depleting groundwater table and deficit monsoons.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Tiruchi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 3:15:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/792-crore-allotted-for-promoting-drip-irrigation/article30655542.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY