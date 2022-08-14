79 new COVID-19 cases in central zone

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
August 14, 2022 21:08 IST

Seventy-nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central zone on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 18 in Thanjavur and 17 in Tiruchi district. Mayiladuthurai reported 13 fresh cases, and Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam recorded nine cases each. Karur had seven, Pudukottai three, Perambalur two cases and Ariyalur district reported one fresh case.

Tiruchi district continued to record the maximum number of active cases in the region with 128 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Sunday. There were 113 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 107 in Thanjavur and 84 in Tiruvarur district. Karur reported 46 active cases, while Pudukottai had 43, Perambalur 42, and Nagapattinam 32, and Ariyalur recorded 26 active cases each.

