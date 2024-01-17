ADVERTISEMENT

79 injured in jallikattu events held in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts

January 17, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 79 persons were injured in jallikattu events held in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts on Wednesday.

Fifty-seven persons sustained injuries during the jallikattu held at Avarangadu village near Manapparai in Tiruchi district. According to the police, 627 bulls were released during the jallikattu in which 219 tamers participated. Seven of the injured - four tamers, two spectators and a bull owner- were referred for treatment to the hospital and 50 others were treated as outpatients at the event venue.

A total of 22 persons were injured in a jallikattu organised at Vanniyanviduthi village in Pudukottai district. As many as 594 bulls were released during the event in which 234 tamers participated. Seventeen of the injured were treated as outpatients at the venue. The remaining five injured-two bull tamers, two owners of a bull, and a spectator - were referred to hospital, police sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US