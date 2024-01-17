79 injured in jallikattu events held in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts

January 17, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As many as 79 persons were injured in jallikattu events held in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts on Wednesday.

Fifty-seven persons sustained injuries during the jallikattu held at Avarangadu village near Manapparai in Tiruchi district. According to the police, 627 bulls were released during the jallikattu in which 219 tamers participated. Seven of the injured - four tamers, two spectators and a bull owner- were referred for treatment to the hospital and 50 others were treated as outpatients at the event venue.

A total of 22 persons were injured in a jallikattu organised at Vanniyanviduthi village in Pudukottai district. As many as 594 bulls were released during the event in which 234 tamers participated. Seventeen of the injured were treated as outpatients at the venue. The remaining five injured-two bull tamers, two owners of a bull, and a spectator - were referred to hospital, police sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.