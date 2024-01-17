GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

79 injured in jallikattu events held in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts

January 17, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 79 persons were injured in jallikattu events held in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts on Wednesday.

Fifty-seven persons sustained injuries during the jallikattu held at Avarangadu village near Manapparai in Tiruchi district. According to the police, 627 bulls were released during the jallikattu in which 219 tamers participated. Seven of the injured - four tamers, two spectators and a bull owner- were referred for treatment to the hospital and 50 others were treated as outpatients at the event venue.

A total of 22 persons were injured in a jallikattu organised at Vanniyanviduthi village in Pudukottai district. As many as 594 bulls were released during the event in which 234 tamers participated. Seventeen of the injured were treated as outpatients at the venue. The remaining five injured-two bull tamers, two owners of a bull, and a spectator - were referred to hospital, police sources said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.