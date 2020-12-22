79 fresh cases, nil death in central districts

The central districts on Tuesday reported 79 fresh cases of COVID-19.
No death was reported from the region.
According to a medical bulletin issued by the State Health Department, the maximum number of cases was reported in Tiruchi with 22 patients testing positive for the virus followed by 18 cases in Thanjavur.
Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur reported 10 cases each. There were nine fresh cases in Karur, three in Ariyalur and six in Pudukottai district.
Perambalur district reported one case.
Most of the new cases were said to be the primary contacts of those who had already tested positive for the virus.
The day witnessed the discharge of 93 patients from various hospitals.
The highest number of discharge was reported in Tiruvarur district with 22 patients returning home. Pudukottai followed with 18.
Nagapattinam and Tiruchi saw the discharge of 15 and 12 patients.
Fourteen patients were discharged in Karur.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath