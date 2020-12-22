79 fresh cases, nil death in central districts

The central districts on Tuesday reported 79 fresh cases of COVID-19.

No death was reported from the region.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the State Health Department, the maximum number of cases was reported in Tiruchi with 22 patients testing positive for the virus followed by 18 cases in Thanjavur.

Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur reported 10 cases each. There were nine fresh cases in Karur, three in Ariyalur and six in Pudukottai district.

Perambalur district reported one case.

Most of the new cases were said to be the primary contacts of those who had already tested positive for the virus.

The day witnessed the discharge of 93 patients from various hospitals.

The highest number of discharge was reported in Tiruvarur district with 22 patients returning home. Pudukottai followed with 18.

Nagapattinam and Tiruchi saw the discharge of 15 and 12 patients.

Fourteen patients were discharged in Karur.