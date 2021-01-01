79 Amma clinics to be opened in Pudukottai district

PUDUKOTTAI
Seventy-nine Amma clinics are to be opened in the district to provide treatment to those residing in the rural and town panchayat areas. A clinic has already been opened at Veerapatti in Annavasal panchayat union and steps were being taken speedily to open them in other places in the district, Collector P. Uma Maheswari said on Friday.
Every clinic would have a doctor, a nurse and an employee. Such clinics would function in town panchayat and rural areas from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays are a holiday for the clinics. Blood sugar, albumin level in urine, sugar level in urine among others would be checked in the Amma Clinics. Treatment would also be provided for fever, minor injuries, cold, non-communicable diseases and vomiting among others at the clinics where medicines would be provided.
The clinics were being established to ensure treatment for those requiring them at their respective places of stay, the Collector said in an official press release. The State government has directed that the clinics be opened at those places which did not have primary health centres. The Collector appealed to the people to make use of this facility to stay healthy.
