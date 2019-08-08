₹78.64-lakh facelift for butterfly conservatory

The State government has sanctioned funds to the tune ₹78.64 lakh for the financial year 2019-20 to carry out maintenance and developmental works at the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory in Srirangam.

An order to this effect which was issued by the Environment and Forests Department a few days ago spelt out the extent of funds to be used under different components.

Attracting a steady of stream of visitors daily, the conservatory established in the Upper Anicut reserve forest belonging to the Forest Department is one of its kind in the State. The lush green environment created inside the conservatory has attracted various butterfly species since its inauguration in 2015.

Forest department officials said out of the amount sanctioned for this fiscal, a sum of ₹ 41 lakh had been earmarked under maintenance charges alone.

Having turned out to be a major recreational spot, the butterfly conservatory has seen footfall of over nine lakh since November 2015 when it was thrown open to visitors. The number of butterfly species has risen steadily due to the lush green environment created inside by the department officials. The number of butterfly species recorded till date was 103.

Junior Research Fellows appointed

The officials also said a couple of Junior Research Fellows had been appointed to the butterfly conservatory to suggest to the Forest department on landscaping and butterfly feeding.

The department is the process of establishing an eco-shop, vermi-compost shed and a rest shed for visitors as additional facilities inside the conservatory that has been set up on 25-acre area sandwiched between the Cauvery river and the Coleroon river.