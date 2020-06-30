78 fresh cases in central region

TIRUCHI

30 June 2020 22:55 IST

Tiruchi district tops with 40

Seventy-eight more positive cases were reported in central districts on Tuesday.

The maximum number of cases were reported in Tiruchi district followed by Thanjavur and Thiruvarur.

Of the 78 fresh cases, Tiruchi district accounted for 40. While Thanjavur recorded 23 new cases, there were 12 in Tiruvarur. One patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Karur.

Advertising

Advertising

Nagapattinam district, which witnessed sharp increase in fresh cases over the past two weeks, recorded two cases on Tuesday, bringing relief to health officials and workers.

Similarly, there was no fresh cases in Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts.

Most of the 40 patients in Tiruchi district were said to be contacts of positive patients. Mannachanalur, Tiruverumbur, No 1 Tollgate, Vasan Nagar, Cooni Bazaar, Somarasampettai, Thuraiyur and Woraiyur were among locations that reported fresh cases. Three cases were reported in Mannachanallur alone. Two children, a 10-year and a 12- year old, were among those who tested positive.

According to a senior health official, five traders of Gandhi Market were among those who tested positive. All were found to be asymptomatic. They were being treated at K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital. With 40 cases on Tuesday, the total number ofi patients in the district rose to 682.

Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu said 16 were discharged on Tuesday after treatment at K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital. Of them, 14 were from Tiruchi district and one each from Pudukottai and Perambalur. Similarly, 14 more patients, who received treatment at the care centre on Khajamalai campus of Bharadidasan University, were also discharged. Of them, seven were from Tiruchi district.

Twenty-three persons tested positive in Thanjavur district on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 448.

In Tiruvarur district, three persons tested positive on Tuesday, taking the total number to 455.

Of the two fresh cases in Nagapattinam, one was from Madurai. The total number of cases in the district now stood at 254.