Tiruchirapalli

78 cases in delta region

The central region reported 78 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, but no deaths were reported.

In Tiruchi, the total number of patients who contracted the infection recorded a slight decline. A total of 22 patients reported positive on Friday. The remaining seven districts in the region reported less than 20 cases.

In Karur, 19 patients tested positive. Thanjavur reported 15 cases while Tiruvarur reported nine. In Nagapattinam, seven patients tested positive, and in neighbouring Mayiladuthurai, four. Ariyalur and Pudukottai district registered one case each, while Perambalur reported no fresh case.


