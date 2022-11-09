7,63,645 voters in Mayiladuthurai district, 5,51,319 in Nagapattinam

The Hindu Bureau MAYILADUTHURAI
November 09, 2022 19:08 IST

: In Mayiladuthurai district, Collector R. Lalitha released the draft electoral rolls for Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Poompuhar constituencies.

There are a total of 7,63,645 voters in the district - 3,76,642 men, 3,86,985 women and 18 third gender votes.

There are 2,50,518 voters in Sirkazhi constituency, 2,39,263 in Mayiladuthurai and 2,73,864 voters in Poompuhar constituency.

New voter registrations will be carried out with January 1, 2023 as the qualifying date, at the 860 polling booths on November 12, 13, 26 and 27.

Nagapattinam

Draft electoral rolls for Nagapattinam district released on Wednesday by Collector A. Arun Thamburaj consist of 5,51,319 voters having 2,69,247 men, 2,82,050 women and 22 third gender voters.

Nagapattinam assembly segment accounts for the highest number of 1,89,203 voters followed by Kilvelur with 1,73,573 voters and Vedaranyam with 1,88,543 voters.

Registration of new voters will take place at the 651 polling booths on the above-mentioned dates during November. Eligible voters can also apply online at www.nvsp.in, a press release issued by the Collector said.

