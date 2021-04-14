763 new cases, two deaths in central region

As many as 763 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday. The virus also claimed two more lives in the region.

Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam districts continued to register a sharp increase in cases with each passing day.

Tiruchi district accounted for 216 cases followed by 158 cases in Thanjavur. The day’s count was 157 in Nagapattinam district, according to the medical bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Tiruvarur district recorded 108 cases, 51 in Karur and 49 in Pudukottai. Ariyalur and Perambalur recorded 22 and two cases.

A 56-year-old male from Tiruvarur, who was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchi with symptoms of COVID-19, died on Tuesday. He had complaints of fever, cough, myalgia for five days before being admitted to the hospital.

Another patient, who died of COVID-19 related implications on Tuesday, was a 74-year-old male from Nagapattinam. He was admitted to Government Periyar Hospital in Mayiladuthurai on April 9.