75th cochlear implant surgery performed at Tiruchi GH

Two young girls from Irukanur and Athikudi benefit from the milestone procedure

Surgeons from the Department of Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) and K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College in Tiruchi have successfully carried out their 75th cochlear implant operation.

The procedure has helped many children with hearing disability to lead normal lives in the district.

The surgical milestone is a landmark achievement for the department that conducted its first cochlear implant surgery on November 18, 2016. The procedure is available free of cost to patients under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

The implant surgery on the two young patients, Magdalene Mary (one-and-a-half-years) of Irukanur, Manachanallur, and Hashini (four years) of Athikudi, Lalgudi, was performed by a team of three surgeons from MGMGH in Tiruchi, simultaneously in the same operation theatre on January 12. The second part of the procedure, which involves switching on the external device connected to the implant, was done on February 4.

“Though technically it is a challenging surgery because the device is implanted in the nervous system, the operations we have done are among the safest procedures,” A. Satheesh Kumar, Associate Professor, Department of ENT, K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College, who led the team, told The Hindu.

Dr. Satheesh was accompanied by department colleagues Dr. V. Annamalai, Senior Assistant professor and Dr. M .S. Gokul Anand, Assistant Professor, in the surgical procedure that was supervised by Dr. Alaguvadivel, Professor, Government Medical College, Theni.

A cochlear implant has two devices: the internal one is surgically placed within the skull under the skin, and a part in the cochlea, the spiral cavity of the inner ear containing the organ of Corti that produces nerve impulses in response to sound vibrations.

The mechanical external device is a receiver that processes the sound from outside and converts it into signals that are transmitted to the ear via the skin.

Following the operation, the children will undergo auditory-verbal therapy (AVT) for at least two years at the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) to enable them to get accustomed to the implant.

The incidence of hearing disability is high in Tiruchi district due to the custom of consanguineous marriages in many communities here, said Dr. Satheesh.

“Earlier, deaf-mute people were given a certificate and a cash stipend, rather than medical treatment. Now we have the option of making them lead normal lives through this operation. They can be integrated into mainstream society, so that they become independent and productive individuals. Early intervention is important, because the human brain matures by the age of seven to eight years,” said Dr. Satheesh.

While neonatal hearing tests have become mandatory in government healthcare, children born with congenital deafness in private hospitals may be missing out on this crucial monitoring, said the physician. “After the age of eight, though we may be able to place the implant in a child’s cochlea, we may not get the desired result, because the hearing area in the cortex of the brain will be replaced by other faculties like vision, touch and so on,” said Dr. Satheesh.

Describing his reaction on seeing the little girls respond to sound after the devices were switched on as ‘blissful’, Dr. Satheesh said that all such procedures were an emotional experience for both patients and the medical team. “When we see the children smiling or crying in response to a sound that they hear, it is like their ears are being born again, and we are gratified to have been a small part of this journey,” said Dr. Satheesh.