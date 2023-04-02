ADVERTISEMENT

75-year-old man murdered in Tiruchi

April 02, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 75-year-old man was murdered at Sittilarai village in the district on Sunday. Police identified the deceased as M. Manickam of Sittilarai. The aged man was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons in a cotton field, said police sources. Property dispute is suspected to be the cause behind the murder.  The body was sent to the Government Hospital at Musiri for post mortem. Police suspect the role of the victim’s close family members behind the murder. Musiri police are investigating the matter. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US