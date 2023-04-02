HamberMenu
75-year-old man murdered in Tiruchi

April 02, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 75-year-old man was murdered at Sittilarai village in the district on Sunday. Police identified the deceased as M. Manickam of Sittilarai. The aged man was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons in a cotton field, said police sources. Property dispute is suspected to be the cause behind the murder.  The body was sent to the Government Hospital at Musiri for post mortem. Police suspect the role of the victim’s close family members behind the murder. Musiri police are investigating the matter. 

