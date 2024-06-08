75-year-old man dies as roof collapses due to lightning strike in Tiruchi

A senior citizen, aged 75, died after the roof of his house collapsed on him at Mettu Vadakku Street at Edamalaipatti Pudur on Saturday after widespread rain in the city and its surroundings.

P. Chellaiya, 75, was fast asleep in his house when it started raining and there were a few lightning strikes, one of which struck his house. The lightning strike broke through the roof, causing it to collapse on him, killing him in his sleep around 3 p.m.

Widespread rain lashed the city fore the third consecutive day on Saturday.