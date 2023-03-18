ADVERTISEMENT

75 per cent attendance must, says School Education Minister

March 18, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Seventy-five per cent attendance is a must to receive the hall ticket for public examinations, according to School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, he said that relaxation in the number of days of attendance to qualify to appear for public examinations was adopted by the previous government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, hall tickets had been issued to students who had the minimum attendance and parents of absentee students were being contacted by school teachers to ascertain the reason for the absence. The students had been advised to take up the remaining examinations without fail.

Earlier, he inaugurated a photo exhibition on the achievements of the present government at the District Information and Public Relations Department near Ayyasamy Vandaiyar Memorial Bus Stand here.

