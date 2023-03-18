HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

75 per cent attendance must, says School Education Minister

March 18, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Seventy-five per cent attendance is a must to receive the hall ticket for public examinations, according to School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, he said that relaxation in the number of days of attendance to qualify to appear for public examinations was adopted by the previous government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, hall tickets had been issued to students who had the minimum attendance and parents of absentee students were being contacted by school teachers to ascertain the reason for the absence. The students had been advised to take up the remaining examinations without fail.

Earlier, he inaugurated a photo exhibition on the achievements of the present government at the District Information and Public Relations Department near Ayyasamy Vandaiyar Memorial Bus Stand here.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.