75 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in central region

29 November 2021 21:04 IST

TIRUCHI

The central region reported 72 fresh cases on Monday. Two patients, one each from Nagapattinam and Tiruchi, died of the viral infection.

All nine districts in the region continued to report less than 20 cases, reflecting a significant dip.

Eighteen patients reported positive in Tiruchi and 16 each in Karur and Thanjavur districts. Ten patients reported positive in Tiruvarur and seven in Nagapattinam. In Ariyalur, two cases were reported. Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts reported one case each.