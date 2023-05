May 26, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A Cyber Crime police team of Pudukottai district has recovered in the past two weeks 75 mobile phones which were reported missing at different places. Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey handed over the mobile phones, totally valued at ₹15 lakh, to their respective owners in Pudukottai on Friday. A police press release said the district police had recovered 275 mobile phones in the last one-and-half years and handed them over to their respective owners.