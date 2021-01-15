75 fresh cases; no deaths reported

15 January 2021 20:39 IST

TIRUCHI

The central districts recorded 75 fresh cases of COVID-19 and no death on Friday.

According to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Thanjavur reported 27 fresh cases while Tiruchi reported 20 for the viral infection. Among them were primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. Meanwhile, three patients who were undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

All other districts in the region reported less than 10 new patients. Karur recorded 10 fresh cases while Tiruvarur reported seven. Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were residents of Bharathidasan Nagar, Pasupathipalayam and Shakthi Nagar. Interdistrict travellers also tested positive.

Nagapattinam and Pudukottai both reported five fresh cases each for COVID-19. Among them were local index cases with no travel or contact history or patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses and their immediate contacts.

No fresh cases were reported in Ariyalur district while in Perambalur, one new patient tested positive for COVID-19.