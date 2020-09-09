743 new cases, 10 deaths in central region

The central region on Wednesday recorded 743 fresh cases for COVID-19, signalling a sharp increase from Tuesday's 667.

Ten deaths were recorded — five in Tiruchi, two in Tiruvarur and one each in Karur, Nagapattinam, and Thanjavur.

The five patients who succumbed to the infection in Tiruchi were men aged 78, 73, 67, and 75 years and a woman aged 67 years, all of whom suffered respiratory failure.

A 64-year-old man, who was suffering from chronic allograft nephropathy, was among the two who succumbed to the infection in Tiruvarur.

An 80-year-old man from Karur, a 54-year-old man from Nagapattinam and a 72-yer-old woman from Thanjavur also died of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Nagapattinam recorded the highest number of cases for the infection with 172 patients testing positive. Of them, 12 have been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nagapattinam, 52 to Mayiladudhurai Government Hospital, and 34 to Sirkazhi Government Hospital. Fifteen patients were in home quarantine, and the remaining were admitted to other hospitals in the State.

In Thanjavur, 131 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Among them was an ayurvedic doctor, an inspector at Thiruvaiyaru police station, a doctor at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, a chef at a restaurant, a private school teacher, six staff members at another restaurant, and eight employees of a private bank.

Tiruvarur recorded 127 cases of the viral infection, while Tiruchi recorded 98 fresh cases consisting of antenatal mothers, frontline workers, primary contacts and local index cases.

Meanwhile, Pudukottai recorded 118 new cases for the viral infection, many of whom were local cases with no history of travel or contacts.

A total of 44 patients tested positive in Ariyalur, among whom were six patients from Ariyalur town, six from Thirumanur, eight from Sendhurai, five each from T. Palur and Andimadam and 14 from Jayankondam blocks.

Meanwhile, 439 new throat swabs were lifted and sent for testing.

In Karur, 38 patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Of the 15 who tested positive in Perambalur were six interdistrict travellers, four patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses and three primary contacts. Eight of the 15 patients were admitted to Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital, two to Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, while the remaining patients were admitted to private hospitals in Chennai and Tiruchi.