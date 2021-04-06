73.55 polling percentage recorded in Tiruchi

Tiruchi

06 April 2021 23:44 IST

Tiruchi district, with nine Assembly segments, recorded an average polling percentage of 73.55, as per the provisional figures released by the district authorities.

Manachanallur topped with 79.63% polling, followed by Lalgudi with 79.25%.

The voter turn out in Thuraiyur (SC) constituency was 76.63%, Musiri 76.02%, Sirangam 76.09%, Manappparai 75.87%, Tiruchi West 67.02%, Tiruchi East 66.86%, and Tiruverumbur 66.75%, according to the provisional data.