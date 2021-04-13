733 more test positive

The central districts on Tuesday recorded 733 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death.

A 70-year-old male belonging to Thanjavur, who was admitted to hospital in Chidambaram on April 7, died due to COVID-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. He was under treatment for diabetic mellitus and myocardial infarction for a few years.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the State Health Department, the maximum number of cases among central districts were reported in Thanjavur district with 214 testing positive for the virus followed by Tiruchi with 199 and Nagapattinam with 123. Tiruvarur reported 106 cases. There were 41 cases in Pudukottai and 38 in Karur district. Ariyalur and Perambalur reported nine and three cases.

A health official said Tiruchi city accounted for 90% of the cases in the district. Rural areas continued to record fewer cases.