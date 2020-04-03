731 people quarantined

ARIYALUR

Health officials here have quarantined 731 people with travel history abroad or other States in an attempt at containing the spread of COVID 19 disease.

The district administration has set up 13 quarantine facilities across the district where these individuals are being monitored regularly.

The facility at Meenakshi Ramaswamy Engineering College currently houses 62 people, while Government Arts College has 73, ITI college has 42, Jeyankondam National Polytechnic College has 11 and Government Girls'High school, Andimadam has 16 people. The district administration provided clothing, pillows, mat, toothbrush and toothpaste, along with three meals for a total of 206 people.

Meanwhile, 119 workers at Sathamangalam Sugar Factory, 67 at Kovil Esani camp, 13 at Thamaraikulam camp, 71 workers at Jeyankondam circus and 20 people at Sokkalingapuram have been quarantined. The essentials required by these people are being provided by the employers.

A total of 23 individuals have also been home quarantined. Collector D. Rathna inspected the facilities and said that the people were being monitored by a team of doctors regularly. She also requested the public to dial 1077 or 104 with any information on other travellers.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare Office has announced it will be offering counselling and guidance on the COVID-19 outbreak and will clarify all concerns of senior citizens. Senior citizens concerned can call 044- 28590804 or 044- 28599188 with their queries.