73,000 people benefit under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme in Mayiladuthurai district

Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, a flagship scheme of the State government that aims to provide comprehensive healthcare facilities at the doorstep of the people, has benefitted nearly 73,508 persons in Mayiladuthurai district.

The objective of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam is to identify and address non-communicable diseases at the early stages through proactive screening of the population door-to-door. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the scheme in August 2021 at ₹257 crore.

According to the data from the Health Department, out of the 7.45 lakh persons screened, 30,164 persons were detected with hypertension, 20,112 with diabetes and 14,400 with both.

Collector AP. Mahabharathi said nearly 991 eligible beneficiaries undergoing treatment for non-communicable diseases at private hospitals in the district were brought under the scheme to get treatment at government facilities at free of cost. Six Government Hospitals, 31 Primary Health Centres, and 159 Health Sub Centres have been functioning in the district to provide healthcare services under the scheme, he added.

In the scheme, Women Health Volunteers would go door-to-door to screen for Hypertension, Diabetes and continuously monitor the beneficiaries’ health by maintaining a database. The volunteers also advise the beneficiaries on healthy food habits and to approach the nearest Primary Health Centre for a check-up once in two months, if required.