73 persons injured in Periya Suriyur jallikattu in Tiruchi

January 16, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

This year’s first jallikattu in Tiruchi district, organised as a part of Pongal festivities at Periya Suriyur village in Tiruverumbur taluk, on Tuesday remained incident-free despite 73 persons being injured.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, and senior officials witnessed the event, which started at 7.30 a.m., with administration of oath to the tamers.

Hundreds of bull tamers from Tiruchi and neighbouring districts participated in the event. Spectators from many areas thronged Periya Suriyur to witness the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elaborate arrangements were put in place by the authorities and organisers to ensure the safety of spectators. The arena was double barricaded from Vadivasal.

Strong police presence

The Tiruchi district rural police deployed 15 teams of 700 policemen for the smooth conduct of the event. In addition, three teams of Fire and Rescue Services personnel were on duty Four medical teams, with 43 personnel from the Health Department, were at the event venue to treat injured persons.

According to official sources, seven teams of 38 officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry and veterinarians thoroughly examined 681 bulls and 381 tamers. The authorities permitted 678 bulls and 358 tamers to participate in the event.

A total of 25 bull tamers suffered injuries during the event. Seven tamers with severe injuries have been admitted to the government hospital for treatment. The remaining 18 tamers were treated at the venue. The other injured persons include a traffic policeman, 23 spectators, and 24 bull owners. Of them, five spectators and the policeman were hospitalised.

Two bulls suffered injuries during the event. One of the injured bulls was referred to the Veterinary College and Research Institute at Orathanadu. The event concluded at 5 p.m. The sponsors and organisers distributed cash prizes, motorcycles, and stainless-steel utensils to the victorious bull owners and tamers.

Avarangadu and Navalur Kuttapattu in the district are scheduled to host jallikattu on January 17 and 19, respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT