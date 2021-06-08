73 deaths in delta districts

TIRUCHI

08 June 2021 21:16 IST

The central districts recorded 73 deaths on Tuesday. Out of eight districts, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Perambulur and Ariyalur registered fatalities in double digits.

Tiruchi district topped the table with 18 patients succumbing to the virus followed by Thanjavur with 13 casualties. Perambulur and Ariyalur recorded 11 and 10 deaths. While the virus claimed six deaths in Karur, there were seven casualties in Tiruvarur. Nagapattinam and Pudukkotai registered four deaths each.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Health Department, the central districts registered 2,678 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The maximum number of cases was registered in Thanjavur district with 770 patients testing positive for the virus followed by 490 cases in Tiruchi district and 446 cases in Nagapattinam. The count was 324 in Tiruvarur and 193 in Pudukkotai. There were 195 fresh cases in Karur, 145 in Ariyalur and 115 in Perambulur.