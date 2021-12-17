73 classrooms in Perambalur unsafe

As many as 73 classrooms of various government schools in Perambalur district are unfit for use, according to a report by the School Education Department. The district administration has ordered that they be demolished, while the students will be accommodated in other classes.

Following a detailed survey undertaken by the department, it was found that 44 classrooms in various panchayat union primary schools and 22 in middle schools and seven in high and higher secondary schools in the district were damaged and unfit for use. While work to repair and reconstruction works would be undertaken, children are not to be permitted near the classrooms, a School Education Department official told The Hindu.

Of the 66 primary and middle schools, 24 are in Perambalur block, 22 in Veppanthattai block, nine in Alathur block and 11 in Veppur block. Four of the seven high and higher secondary schools are in Perambalur block, and three in Veppur.

Following the submission of the report, the Collector has sought details as to whether the students' learning would be affected. “We have said that there is sufficient space in other classrooms to accommodate the students,” the official said. An order to demolish and reconstruct the classrooms will be sanctioned, he added.