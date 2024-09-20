ADVERTISEMENT

72-year-old woman found murdered near Thennilai

Published - September 20, 2024 05:59 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 72-year-old woman belonging to Vettukattuvalasu near Thennilai was murdered on Thursday. The name of the victim was given as Pappathi, wife of Subramani.

According to sources, accompanied by her daughter-in-law Vijayalakshmi, Pappathi were out on the fields shepherding sheep for grazing. While Ms. Vijayalakshmi returned home, Pappathi did not return. Soon, her relative launched a search for her. But she was found murdered with severe injuries on her face. On information, the Thennilai police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / murder

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US