72-year-old woman found murdered near Thennilai

A 72-year-old woman belonging to Vettukattuvalasu near Thennilai was murdered on Thursday. The name of the victim was given as Pappathi, wife of Subramani.

According to sources, accompanied by her daughter-in-law Vijayalakshmi, Pappathi were out on the fields shepherding sheep for grazing. While Ms. Vijayalakshmi returned home, Pappathi did not return. Soon, her relative launched a search for her. But she was found murdered with severe injuries on her face. On information, the Thennilai police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. A case has been registered.