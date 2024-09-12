GIFT a SubscriptionGift
72 students from government schools in Tiruchi receive spot admissions to colleges

They were covered under the Uyarvukku Padi programme of the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme being implemented in urban of Tiruchi

Updated - September 12, 2024 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Seventy-two students from government schools in Tiruchi, who had not been enrolled in higher education for the past two years, received spot admissions to various colleges in the city through the Uyarvukku Padi programme.

The Naan Mudhalvan scheme, implemented by the State government for skill development and student guidance, includes the Uyarvukku Padi programme, which is designed for students who have either failed in Class 12 exams or have been absent or passed but had not applied for higher education.

The initiative aims at providing guidance, support, and resources to these students, enabling them to make informed decisions about their future educational pursuits. The programme was organised for students in the city areas such as Tiruchi East, Tiruchi West, and Tiruverumbur, to facilitate the 100% enrolment of students in colleges.

Around 85 students attended the session on Wednesday. Of them, 72 received spot admissions to various colleges in the city. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar handed over the admission letter to the students.

According to sources, as many as 25 students were enrolled in arts and science courses, 19 in ITI, 16 in nursing, five in catering, one each in polytechnic and physical education courses, and five in Tamilnadu Skill Development Corporation.

The headmasters of the respective schools identified students of 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years who had not joined higher education. These students received guidance and arrangements for educational loans were made through banks.

“Most of the students hail from underprivileged backgrounds with various challenges hindering their access to pursue higher education. They were given guidance about various opportunities, schemes, and scholarships available, and counselling services to assist them in making informed educational decisions,” said a senior official from the School Education Department.

The officials expect to enrol the remaining 13 students in the next session. A programme will be conducted for students in Srirangam block next and the rural areas will be covered in phases in the coming days.

Published - September 12, 2024 06:39 pm IST

Tiruchi / school / education

