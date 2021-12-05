Tiruchirapalli

72 new cases, one death in central region

The central region reported 72 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, registeriong a slight increase compared to the previous days. One patient belonging to Thanjavur died of the viral infection.

Tiruchi district reported a slight increase with 25 patients testing positive for the viral infection.

The remaining eight districts continued to report 15 or fewer cases. In Karur, 15 cases were reported and in Thanjavur it was 13.

In the other six districts, less than 10 patients tested positive. Eight patients reported positive in Tiruvarur and five in Nagapattinam. Pudukottai and Perambalur districts reported three each, while Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur districts reported one case each


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2021 12:05:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/72-new-cases-one-death-in-central-region/article37846418.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY