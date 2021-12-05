72 new cases, one death in central region

The central region reported 72 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, registeriong a slight increase compared to the previous days. One patient belonging to Thanjavur died of the viral infection.

Tiruchi district reported a slight increase with 25 patients testing positive for the viral infection.

The remaining eight districts continued to report 15 or fewer cases. In Karur, 15 cases were reported and in Thanjavur it was 13.

In the other six districts, less than 10 patients tested positive. Eight patients reported positive in Tiruvarur and five in Nagapattinam. Pudukottai and Perambalur districts reported three each, while Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur districts reported one case each