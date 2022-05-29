72 injured in jallikattu held at three villages

Seventy-two people were injured in jallikattu organised at Thirukkattalai, Mookampatti and Mosakudi villages in the district on Sunday.

A total of 553 bulls were released at Thirukkattalai with 160 tamers taking part. Thirteen people were injured, 12 of whom were treated at the venue and one was referred to Pudukottai Medical College Hospital.

Seven hundred bulls were released at Mookampatti in which 250 tamers participated. Thirty people were injured, 26 of whom were treated at the venue and four others were referred to Pudukottai GH.

Police sources said 983 bulls were released at the jallikattu in Mosakudi in which 300 tamers participated. Twenty-nine people were injured, 22 of whom were treated at the venue and the remaining seven were referred to Pudukottai GH.